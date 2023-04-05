Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 4.31% of Profound Medical worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 28.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PROF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Profound Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Profound Medical Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Its platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

