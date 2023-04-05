ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.70. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 202,871 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $904.08 million, a P/E ratio of 785.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

