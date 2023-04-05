ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $28.87. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 2,294,583 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

