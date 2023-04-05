PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $2,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,115,832 shares in the company, valued at $907,482,054.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
