PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of PulteGroup worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.0 %

PHM opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

