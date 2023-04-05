Rajeev K. Goel Sells 17,893 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUBM opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

PUBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in PubMatic by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

