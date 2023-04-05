Rajeev K. Goel Sells 17,893 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in PubMatic by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

