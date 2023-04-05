Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

