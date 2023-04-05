Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

