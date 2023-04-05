REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Position Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

