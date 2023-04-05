Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

RSG opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

