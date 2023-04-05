Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

