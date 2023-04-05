Retirement Solution Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.