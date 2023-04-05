Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.