Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rollins were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

