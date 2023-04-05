Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

