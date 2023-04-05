Sather Financial Group Inc Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.