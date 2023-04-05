Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

