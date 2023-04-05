Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

