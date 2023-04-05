Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.