Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

