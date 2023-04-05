ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $571.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

