ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $4,335,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

SFBS stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

