SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 3,601 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiTime Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SITM opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $246.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

