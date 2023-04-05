SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SJW Group worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $171.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.