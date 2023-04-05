Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

