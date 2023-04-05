Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $144,690.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SNAP stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

