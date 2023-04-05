Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,425 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.70% of Snap worth $99,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Snap by 493.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Snap Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,259,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,742,892 in the last ninety days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

