Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,932 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 513,580 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LUV opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.