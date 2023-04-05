SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,677,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $333.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

