SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

