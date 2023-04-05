SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 117,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

