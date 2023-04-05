Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $324,632.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of SPT opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
