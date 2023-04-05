Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $324,632.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.