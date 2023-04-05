Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $324,632.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $324,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

