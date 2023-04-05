Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 5,000 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standex International Trading Down 4.3 %

Standex International stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

