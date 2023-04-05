Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 78,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 94,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

