Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.