Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

