Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $56.12.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.