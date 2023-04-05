Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.98.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.18 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $314.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

