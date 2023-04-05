Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Synchrony Financial Profile



Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

