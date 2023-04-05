Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $25,884,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

