Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,495,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914,160 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.74% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $244,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.