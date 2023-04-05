Teramo Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

