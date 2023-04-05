Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,798,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.3 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,736.26 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,807.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

