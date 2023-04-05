The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

