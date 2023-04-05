The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $354.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

