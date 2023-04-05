The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

