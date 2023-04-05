Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $610.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $576.18 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

