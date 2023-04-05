Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.09.

NYSE:TRI opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,065,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

