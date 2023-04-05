Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Purchases $334,400.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $334,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,937,176 shares in the company, valued at $22,322,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.72. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,529,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

