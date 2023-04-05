Todd Mcelhatton Sells 17,905 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00.
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zuora by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 12.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
