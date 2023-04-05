Todd Mcelhatton Sells 17,905 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zuora by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 12.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.